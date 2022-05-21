Left Menu

Golf-Wise escapes unhurt after hit by errant tee shot at PGA Championships

Wise, ranked 91 in the world, was examining his ball on the fairway of the seventh hole when he was hit in the head by a shot from Australian Smith, who was playing the adjoining par-four second. The ball left a mark on Wise's hat and the 25-year-old applied an ice pack to the injury before recovering to card a two-over 72 and make the cut.

Representative Image

American Aaron Wise escaped serious injury after he was struck by a wayward tee shot from Cameron Smith during the second round of the PGA Championships at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday. Wise, ranked 91 in the world, was examining his ball on the fairway of the seventh hole when he was hit in the head by a shot from Australian Smith, who was playing the adjoining par-four second.

The ball left a mark on Wise's hat and the 25-year-old applied an ice pack to the injury before recovering to card a two-over 72 and make the cut. Smith also made the weekend after finishing even-par for the round. "I was walking down seven, surprised my ball was in the fairway, and then next thing you know, I mean there's a little bit of ringing in my head," said Wise.

His management agency later said he was in good spirits. "We'll be monitoring his condition overnight but he looks forward to competing tomorrow," the agency said in a statement.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and double major winner Dustin Johnson were among a number of high-profile players who missed the cut in windy conditions on Friday. Former world number one Tiger Woods, playing only his second event following a car crash last year, carded three birdies on the back nine for a 69 to just make the four-over cut.

