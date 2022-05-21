Left Menu

Archery WC Gwangju: Indian men's compound team bags gold

The Indian men's compound team bagged gold after outscoring France at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Saturday.

ANI | Gwangju | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:42 IST
Archery WC Gwangju: Indian men's compound team bags gold
Indian men's compound team (Photo: World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Indian men's compound team bagged gold after outscoring France at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Saturday. The compound men's team final saw India's Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Aman Saini defeating the French trio of Quentin Baraer, Jean Philippe Boulch, and Adrien Gontier by 232-230 for the gold medal.

This was the Indian trio's second straight World Cup gold after clinching the top spot in Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. Interestingly, France were on the losing side then as well. Abhishek Verma also won the compound mixed team bronze with Avneet Kaur. The Indian duo defeated Turkey's Emircan Haney and Ayse Suzer 156-155 in the third-place play-off.

In the individual men's compound final, Netherlands' Mike Schloesser defeated India's Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj. Mister Perfect dropped just one arrow, his first, out of the middle, to win, 149-141. The three medals on Saturday took India's final tally at stage 2 of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Gwangju to five.

Earlier, the women's compound team comprising of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar and the women's recurve team of Ridhi, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat had won a bronze each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022