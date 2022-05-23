Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals
PTI | London | Updated: 23-05-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 10:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers with 23 goals.
Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions — as the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and sharing the award twice, in 2018-19 and this season.
It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart.
Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool's second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham's 5-0 victory over Norwich.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salah
- Wolverhampton
- Norwich
- Liverpool
- Premier League
- Tottenham
- Mohamed Salah
- Son Heung-min
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Liverpool title setback: Drawing with Spurs aids City's bid
Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City's EPL title bid
Premier League: Advantage City as Spurs hold Liverpool, Brighton thrash Man Utd
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in Indian Premier League.
Soccer-Premier League talking points