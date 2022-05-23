Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:51 IST
BAI awards cash prizes to Thomas Cup-winning contingent
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has rewarded the Indian men's team with a cash prize of Rs one crore for its historic title triumph at the Thomas Cup Finals in Bangkok.

BAI handed the cash prize of Rs one crore to the Indian team and Rs 20 lakh to the support staff after their arrival in the country, in a city hotel here on Saturday night.

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Indian team on its historic achievement.

BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra alongside chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and other BAI officials were present during the occasion. The Indian team scripted history by clinching the Thomas Cup title for the first time in 73 years by thrashing 14-time champions Indonesia.

