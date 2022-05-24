Left Menu

Tennis-Holder Djokovic eases past Nishioka into round two at French Open

He then galloped through the next two sets, dropping one game in the process and wrapping up the match in under two hours as he looks to match fellow title favourite Rafael Nadal's 21 Grand Slam wins.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-05-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 02:39 IST
Tennis-Holder Djokovic eases past Nishioka into round two at French Open
  • Country:
  • France

World number one Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 on Monday to advance to the French Open second round in a successful start to his quest for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam. Fresh from his Italian Open victory without dropping a set eight days ago, the defending champion broke his Japanese opponent, who deployed a risky strategy of playing tight angles from the start, to move 4-2 up.

Djokovic, unable to defend his Australian Open title due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and his subsequent deportation amid a media frenzy, squandered a set point at 5-2 but comfortably held serve to close it out. He then galloped through the next two sets, dropping one game in the process and wrapping up the match in under two hours as he looks to match fellow title favourite Rafael Nadal's 21 Grand Slam wins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022