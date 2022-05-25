Left Menu

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of season

Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League 2021/22 Manager of the Season.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:36 IST
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp crowned Premier League manager of season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League 2021/22 Manager of the Season. Klopp helped to ensure one of the best title races in history went down to the final minutes of the campaign as his Liverpool team pushed Manchester City all the way.

They were 14 points behind Man City in January but won 16 and drew two of their remaining matches to finish on 92 points, losing fewer matches, two, than any other team across the campaign. Indeed, in beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on Sunday, Liverpool went the entire season unbeaten at home, doing so for a joint-record fifth time in the Premier League.

Klopp wins the award for a second time, having also claimed it in 2019/20 after steering Liverpool to their first Premier League title. The 54-year-old won after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide who would top a five-man shortlist.

The German will now hope to end the campaign on a high when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday with a chance to claim a treble, adding to their EFL Cup and FA Cup wins this season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022