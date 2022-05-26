Left Menu

Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs in Women's T20 Challenge

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-05-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 23:10 IST
Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs in Women's T20 Challenge
  • Country:
  • India

Trailblazers defeated Velocity by 16 runs in a Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday.

Trailblazers posted a challenging 190 for five after being sent into bat.

Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues made a 44-ball 66.

Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets for 31 runs in three overs for Velocity.

Chasing, Velocity were restricted to 174 for nine.

Kiran Prabhu Navgire top-scored for Velocity with a 34-ball 69.

Poonam Yadav (2/33) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/44) picked up two wickets apiece for Trailblazers.

Brief Scores: Trailblazers: 190 for 5 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2/31).

Velocity: 174 for 9 in 20 overs (Kiran Prabhu Navgire 69; Poonam Yadav 2/33, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/44).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022