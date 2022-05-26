Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs in Women's T20 Challenge

Trailblazers defeated Velocity by 16 runs in a Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday.

Trailblazers posted a challenging 190 for five after being sent into bat.

Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues made a 44-ball 66.

Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets for 31 runs in three overs for Velocity.

Chasing, Velocity were restricted to 174 for nine.

Kiran Prabhu Navgire top-scored for Velocity with a 34-ball 69.

Poonam Yadav (2/33) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/44) picked up two wickets apiece for Trailblazers.

Brief Scores: Trailblazers: 190 for 5 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2/31).

Velocity: 174 for 9 in 20 overs (Kiran Prabhu Navgire 69; Poonam Yadav 2/33, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/44).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)