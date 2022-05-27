HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (times GMT): 1950 TSITSIPAS SURVIVES KOLAR CHALLENGE

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a tough challenge from Zdenek Kolar, beating the Czech 6-3 7-6(8) 6-7 (3) 7-6(7) in just over four hours. Tsitsipas saved four set points to recover from 6-2 down in the fourth set tiebreak and advance to the third round.

"He drove me crazy," Tsitsipas said of his 134th-ranked opponent. "Mr Kolar was putting every part of his body behind the ball and I'd like to congratulate him on an incredible effort."

1950 SINNER SEALS COMEBACK WIN Italian Jannik Sinner, the 11th seed, recovered from a set down to beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 and advance to the third round.

READ MORE: Former champion Halep knocked out by Chinese teenager Zheng

Teenager Rune relishing big stage, aiming for the top Speedy Swiatek destroys Riske to reach French Open third round

Elastic man Medvedev through to French Open third round Third seed Badosa needs three sets to oust Juvan in second round

France's Jeanjean in the limelight with Pliskova win in Paris Romanian Begu let off with warning after bouncing racket into crowd

French Open order of play on Friday 1832 RUBLEV ROLLS INTO THIRD ROUND

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev moved into the third round after beating Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-3. The Russian will face Chile's Cristian Garin in his next match. 1827 BRITAIN'S EVANS CRASHES OUT

British 29th seed Daniel Evans crashed out in the second round after losing 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-3 to Sweden's Mikael Ymer. Cameron Norrie is the only Briton left in the singles in Paris. 1740 FRENCHMAN SIMON BAGS 500TH CAREER WIN

France's Gilles Simon celebrated his 500th career win by beating American Steve Johnson 7-5 6-1 7-6(6) in the second round. The 37-year-old, who is playing in his final French Open, becomes the third Frenchman in Open Era to reach the landmark after Richard Gasquet (574) and Gael Monfils (523).

1623 ANOTHER TOP-10 SEED FALLS AS COLLINS CRASHES OUT American ninth seed Danielle Collins was knocked out in a 6-4 6-3 defeat to fellow countrywoman Shelby Rogers in the second round.

Collins' exit means only three of the top 10 seeds remain in Paris -- Iga Swiatek (1), Paula Badosa (3) and Aryna Sabalenka (7). 1607 HALEP KNOCKED OUT BY ZHENG

Former world number one and 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep crashed out in the second round after losing 2-6 6-2 6-1 to the unseeded 19-year-old Qinwen Zheng of China. Earlier, seventh seed Sabalenka enjoyed a comfortable 6-1 6-3 win over American Madison Brengle and will face Italian Camila Giorgi in the third round.

1519 SWIATEK EASES PAST RISKE World number one and 2020 champion Swiatek reached the third round with a dominant 6-0 6-2 win over American Alison Riske.

Swiatek, the favourite to win the title in Paris, is on a 30-match unbeaten streak. In the men's draw, 20th seed Marin Cilic recovered from a set down to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-4 6-2 6-3 in a match that went on for nearly three hours.

1447 KEYS OUSTS FRENCHWOMAN GARCIA American 22nd seed Madison Keys advanced to the third round with a 6-4 7-6(3) win over Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

1429 HURKACZ BEATS CECCHINATO Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the 12th seed, reached the third round by beating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-1 6-4 6-2 in just under 1-1/2 hours.

1353 GOFFIN KNOCKS OUT TIAFOE Belgium's David Goffin overcame a slow start to defeat American 24th seed Frances Tiafoe 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round in Paris for the first time since 2019.

France's 21-year-old Hugo Gaston advanced after beating Pedro Cachin 6-4 6-2 6-4. 1316 MEDVEDEV AND RYBAKINA THROUGH

Men's second seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over Laslo Djere, while women's 16th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat American Katie Volynets 6-4 6-0. 1139 BADOSA, PEGULA AND RUUD ADVANCE

Spanish third seed Badosa reached the third round by beating Kaja Juvan 7-5 3-6 6-2, while American 11th seed Jessica Pegula recovered from a mid-match slump to defeat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-1 5-7 6-4. In the men's draw, Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud advanced with a solid 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

1022 JEANJEAN EASES PAST PLISKOVA Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the French Open semi-finals in 2017, suffered a 6-2 6-2 defeat at the hands of French hope Leolia Jeanjean in the second round.

It is 26-year-old Jeanjean's first appearance in a Grand Slam. 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Manasi Pathak, Dhruv Munjal and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)