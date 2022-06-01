ISL: FC Goa confirm departure of six first-team players

Indian Super League club FC Goa on Wednesday confirmed the departure of six first-team players. Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Dylan Fox, Airam Cabrera and Christy Davis are the players who left the ISL club following the end of their contracts on May 31.

"The Club would like to thank each of them for their contributions, love and support throughout their tenure. FC Goa wishes each of them good luck in their future endeavours," FC Goa said in a statement. Gonzalez and Noguera joined FC Goa in 2020 and represented the club in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons of the ISL, along with Romario who signed a year earlier.

Fox and Cabrera joined in 2021 and were a part of the first-team squad for ISL 2021-22. Davis signed with the Dev Team in 2019 and was promoted to the first team in 2021. After a disappointing 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) where they finished ninth in the league table, FC Goa in April announced their former player Carlos Pena as the new head coach for the next season.

Pena enjoyed his two-year stint with the Gaurs where he featured in 44 games and won the 2019-20 ISL League Winner's Shield. The Spaniard will be taking over from Derrick Periera who coached the South Indian outfit for the final three months of the 2021-22 ISL. Before this move, Pena was serving as the head coach of the Albacete Balompie youth team which plays in the Juvenil League in Spain. (ANI)

