The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Siraj interviews.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-T20-SHASTRI No one remembers bilateral T20 series, play shortest format in just World Cup: Shastri New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Former India coach Ravi Shastri reckons that T20 format is not meant for bilateral series between international teams and the slam-bang style of cricket should be restricted to just World Cup.

SPO-HOCK-ASIA-IND India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze Jakarta, Jun 1 (PTI) The young Indian men's hockey team produced a spirited performance to beat Japan 1-0 and clinch the bronze medal in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-CWG-DRAW India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as they have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND Anand beats Vachier-Lagrave in Norway Chess tourney Stavenger (Norway), June 1 (PTI) Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand defeated Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in 40 moves in the first round of the classical section of the Norway Chess tournament here.

SPO-HOCK-IND-DEPARTURE Indian men and women's hockey teams leave for FIH Hockey5s Lausanne Bengaluru, Jun 1 (PTI) The Indian men and women's teams left for Lausanne, Switzerland in the early hours on Wednesday to participate in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, scheduled to be held from June 4 to 5.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-DEEP Competing against strong teams in Pro League will help us at World Cup: Deep Grace Ekka Bengaluru, Jun 1 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team defender Deep Grace Ekka says competing against strong teams in The Netherlands during the upcoming away leg of the FIH Pro League will help the side adapt to the conditions and also prepare for the World Cup in July.

SPO-CRI-SA-BAVUMA Bavuma open to discussing move up the order for Miller after IPL success Johannesburg, Jun 1 (PTI) Backing David Miller to carry his confidence from the IPL to the away series against India, South Africa white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma said he is open to having a conversation with the southpaw regarding his batting position in the national T20 team.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-AUS-MCDONALD Andrew McDonald tests positive for COVID-19, will miss start of Sri Lanka tour Melbourne, Jun 1 (PTI) Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opening week of his side's tour of Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-CHENNAIYIN Chennaiyin FC sign young winger Vincy Barretto Chennai, Jun 1(PTI) Former champions Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday roped in young winger Vincy Barretto on a multi-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

