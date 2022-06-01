Soccer-Richarlison charged with improper conduct by FA over flare-throwing incident
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 17:48 IST
Everton striker Richarlison has been charged with improper conduct by the English Football Association (FA) for throwing a flare off the field after his goal in their 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at Goodison Park last month.
Richarlison celebrated his 46th-minute goal by picking up the flare, which had landed on the field, and throwing it back towards the stand. He has until June 8 to respond to the charge, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.
