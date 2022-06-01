Lahiri ready to build on his form at the Memorial

Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will look to build on his form when he tees off early at the 2022 Memorial Tournament here, an event where five years ago he finished tied-second after a stunning 65 in the final round. Five years later, Lahiri came a little closer to the title when he finished sole second at the PLAYERS Championship this year. He has been in good nick of late with four top-15 finishes in five starts between the Players and Wells Fargo Championship. In his last 10 rounds, Lahiri has been under par five times. He has been fairly consistent and climbed to 49th in FedExCup standings and is 14th on the President's Cup standings. He is 78th in the world rankings and is looking to get into the top-50.

This season Lahiri has been second at the Players, tied-6th at Wells Fargo, tied-13th at Texas Open, and tied-15th at the Mexico Open.

He came to the PGA Championship on Tuesday after becoming a second-time father on Monday. He played a practice round with Tiger Woods but missed the cut at Southern Hills. He then skipped the AT&T Byron Nelson at one of his favorite courses, the Colonial as he decided to spend time with his family.

In the first two rounds, Lahiri will play with Alex Smalley and Adam Schenk.

The strong field for the week is led by Jon Rahm, who in 2020 was forced to withdraw while holding a six-shot lead going into the final round after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rahm, who also has a win at the Memorial, will have to contend with Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, and Patrick Reed among others.

The winner will receive 550 FedExCup points, a three-season membership exemption, and a three-year exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship.

