Cycling-Twice Olympic champion Archibald suffers ankle injuries in road accident

Archibald won gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the points race at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:45 IST
Katie Archibald Image Credit: Flickr

Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald injured both her ankles after she was hit by a car at the weekend, the 28-year-old said on Wednesday. British rider Archibald said she was turned into while riding past a T-junction.

"Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4," Archibald said on Instagram. "Can't say I'm loving 2022. "The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike."

Archibald, who broke her collarbone and suffered a concussion at a World Cup event in Glasgow last month, has been chosen by Team Scotland for the July 28-Aug. 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that," she added.

