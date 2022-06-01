Durham sign Australian pace bowler Andrew Tye for 2022 Vitality Blast

Durham Cricket on Wednesday signed Australian pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for Ashton Turner, who suffered a shoulder injury last Friday. An official statement released by Durham confirmed that Turner is undergoing "a process of rehabilitation" in the hope that he might be able to feature once again later in the group stage.

"There are still lots of games to play and having lost Ashton Turner to injury we were keen to act quickly on a replacement," said Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket. "We are pleased to welcome to AJ to Durham for the Vitality Blast, there are still lots of games to play and having lost Ashton Turner to injury were keen to act quickly on a replacement," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"He has an impressive T20 record both at the international level and domestically and we are looking forward to getting straight into action tonight," he added. The 35-year-old, who formerly played for Gloucestershire in the Blast, goes directly into the Durham squad for Wednesday's fixture against Worcestershire. (ANI)

