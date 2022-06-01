Left Menu

Durham sign Australian pace bowler Andrew Tye for 2022 Vitality Blast

Durham Cricket on Wednesday signed Australian pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for Ashton Turner, who suffered a shoulder injury last Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:34 IST
Durham sign Australian pace bowler Andrew Tye for 2022 Vitality Blast
Australia pacer Andrew Tye (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Durham Cricket on Wednesday signed Australian pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for Ashton Turner, who suffered a shoulder injury last Friday. An official statement released by Durham confirmed that Turner is undergoing "a process of rehabilitation" in the hope that he might be able to feature once again later in the group stage.

"There are still lots of games to play and having lost Ashton Turner to injury we were keen to act quickly on a replacement," said Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket. "We are pleased to welcome to AJ to Durham for the Vitality Blast, there are still lots of games to play and having lost Ashton Turner to injury were keen to act quickly on a replacement," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"He has an impressive T20 record both at the international level and domestically and we are looking forward to getting straight into action tonight," he added. The 35-year-old, who formerly played for Gloucestershire in the Blast, goes directly into the Durham squad for Wednesday's fixture against Worcestershire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022