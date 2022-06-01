Soccer-French Sports Minister: UK Ambassador in Paris contacted over Champions League trouble
The British Ambassador in Paris has been contacted regarding last weekend's crowd trouble at the Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told the French Senate on Wednesday.
She added she was planning a meeting over the issue next week with her British sports ministry counterparts.
