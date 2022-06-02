Left Menu

Soccer-China set to launch new youth soccer league

The initiative is being jointly led by the CFA, the education ministry, and the State General Administration of Sport (GAS), who unveiled a work plan for 2022-2024. The China Youth Football League (CYFL) will be categorized into 18 age groups -- nine each for men and women -- and will be open to all youth teams across the country.

China is set to launch a new national youth soccer league, the country's soccer association (CFA) said, as the Asian nation looks to develop young talent and establish itself as a force in the global game. The initiative is being jointly led by the CFA, the education ministry, and State General Administration of Sport (GAS), who unveiled a work plan for 2022-2024.

The China Youth Football League (CYFL) will be categorized into 18 age groups -- nine each for men and women -- and will be open to all youth teams across the country. "I believe this league is conducive to the expansion of China's soccer population and the search and development of talented players as long as we keep doing it," Wang Liwei, director of GAS's youth sports department, told Xinhua.

China for long has attempted to make a mark in world soccer but has been let down by a lack of infrastructure and low participation at the grassroots level. The Chinese Super League, which briefly attracted big-name players with eye-watering sums of money, has also suffered in recent times due to club closures and continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

Another blow came last month when China was forced to withdraw as hosts of the 2023 Asian Cup due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

