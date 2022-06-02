Left Menu

Cricket-England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:44 IST
Cricket-England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings

New Zealand were all out for 132 in their first innings on the opening day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for New Zealand with 42 not out, while bowler Tim Southee made 26 as the visitors' batting order suffered an early collapse.

England's veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson (4-66) and debutant Matthew Potts (4-13) were impressive for the hosts, while Stuart Broad and new captain Ben Stokes also picked up a wicket each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022