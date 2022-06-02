Cricket-England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings
Updated: 02-06-2022 19:44 IST
New Zealand were all out for 132 in their first innings on the opening day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for New Zealand with 42 not out, while bowler Tim Southee made 26 as the visitors' batting order suffered an early collapse.
England's veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson (4-66) and debutant Matthew Potts (4-13) were impressive for the hosts, while Stuart Broad and new captain Ben Stokes also picked up a wicket each.
