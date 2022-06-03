Left Menu

Soccer-Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League

It was the fourth consecutive draw in games between Spain, runners-up in the last Nations League, and Portugal, champions in its inaugural edition.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 03-06-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 02:15 IST
Soccer-Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Goals by strikers Alvaro Morata and Ricardo Horta led to a 1-1 draw between Spain and Portugal in their Nations League opener at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday. Morata put Spain ahead from close range in the League A Group Two match following a fine passing movement involving midfielders Gavi and Pablo Sarabia in the 25th minute.

Substitute Horta equalised for Portugal eight minutes from time, leaving the Spanish defence behind as he latched on to a precise cross from defender Joao Cancelo inside the area and placed a shot into the middle of Unai Simon's goal. It was the fourth consecutive draw in games between Spain, runners-up in the last Nations League, and Portugal, champions in its inaugural edition. Their last two friendly meetings finished goalless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022