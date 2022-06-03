Rugby-Waratahs look to Fijian blueprint for Chiefs clash

The New South Wales Waratahs will be looking to bring some Fijian-style running rugby to Hamilton when they take on the Waikato Chiefs this weekend in the Super Rugby quarter-finals, skipper Jake Gordon said on Friday. The Chiefs beat Fijian Drua 35-34 in their final match of the regular season last week in Lautoka but only after the home side had slashed their 22-point lead to almost nothing with some breathtaking rugby in the last 10 minutes.

Gordon said the Waratahs would be prepared for whatever conditions Hamilton served up on Saturday afternoon but wanted to play an up-tempo game if the rain stayed away. "(The Chiefs) played an interesting game last week against the Fijians, we thought the Fijians played really well and showed a little bit of a blueprint for how we want to play," the scrumhalf told reporters from New Zealand.

"If it's sunny, we want to get into shape and play really quick footy. And we feel like when we do that, we play really well." The Waratahs have been one of the stories of the season after rebounding from losing all 13 games in 2021 to record eight victories in 14 matches under new coach Darren Coleman.

Their heaviest defeat, however, was a 51-27 loss to the Chiefs in round 10, when prop Angus Bell was sent off in the second minute and Jamie Roberts was also shown a yellow card in the first quarter of an hour. Gordon said the Waratahs had learned several lessons from the Melbourne match, but one above all.

"After we reviewed that game, one thing we noticed was how clinical they were when we were two men down," he said. "So firstly, trying to keeping fifteen men on the park at all times is a priority."

