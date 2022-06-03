Left Menu

Brandon King ready to 'bat anywhere in top six' for West Indies after win over Netherlands

West Indies batter Brandon King, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match on Thursday, said that he can 'bat anywhere in top six' positions for his side.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:25 IST
Brandon King ready to 'bat anywhere in top six' for West Indies after win over Netherlands
Brandon King (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

West Indies batter Brandon King, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match on Thursday, said that he can 'bat anywhere in top six' positions for his side. West Indies clinched a five-wicket win over the Netherlands at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Thursday. The day was extremely memorable for the Windies as they outplayed the Dutch in every department. With this win, they have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with one more match to go.

"To be honest, part of my strength is adapting to whatever is needed for the team. I can bat anywhere in the top six. This was a new role given to me. It's not unfamiliar [though] - I'm a middle-order batsman first and foremost, so I'm comfortable in this position," ESPNcricinfo quotes Brandon King as saying. "As cricketers, when times are good, you have to try and cash in and get as many runs as possible. I'm trying to cash in and feel good out there, and trying to capitalize on good form. Going out there, wickets falling around me... I just had to try and dig in and stay out there for the team," he added.

Brandon King's best knock of 91 not out rescued West Indies from 99 for 5 and led them to a series win. "Knowing that I was one of the last recognized batsmen out there with Keacy, I thought we just had to stay out there. We weren't chasing a big total, so it was good to keep it simple," he added.

Talking about Keacy Carty, who smashed 43 not out and stitched up a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket with King, the West Indies batter said, "He was brilliant coming in that pressure situation in his first innings. I thought he played exceptionally well. He kept a cool head and if he continues with that, he'll do well." The win for the West Indies has now seen them leap into the top half of the ICC Super League ODI table, and King is keen on continuing to rack up more points, with more challenging assignments on the horizon.

"These points are extremely important because we have not been having the best of fortunes recently in this format of the game. It is great to come away with a series win and, hopefully, we can carry this into the last game and the next series," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022