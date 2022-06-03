Top badminton stars set to launch Grand Prix Badminton League

A plethora of Indian badminton stars including P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponappa, and Chirag Shetty will take part in the launch of the Grand Prix Badminton League, Karnataka's version of Premier Badminton League, here on Saturday.

The mega event has the blessings of the Karnataka Badminton Association, a statement said on Friday.

The league will see eight teams battle for supremacy and it is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 10.

The eight teams are -- Bengaluru Lions, Mangalore Sharks, Mandya Bulls, Mysore Panthers, Malnad Falcons, Bandipur Tuskers, KGF Wolves, and Kodagu Tigers -- with each team comprising 10 players including a minimum of five Karnataka players, two foreign players, and three female shuttlers.

The tournament boasts of prize money of Rs 60 lakh with the winners pocketing Rs 24 lakh while the runner-up team will be richer by Rs 12 lakh.

The team jerseys and the trophy will also be unveiled during the launch.

As many as 400 players have signed up for the league while the auction is slated for next week, it was stated.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Badminton Association will be felicitating Sindhu, Srikanth, Sen, and coach U Vimal Kumar here on Saturday.

On the occasion, the association will confer its honorary life membership on them, it said.

