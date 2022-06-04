Left Menu

Ex-Chelsea defender Alex has heart bypass surgery at age 39

Former Brazil defender Alex said he underwent a heart bypass surgery earlier this week. I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days. Alex won national club titles in Brazil, Netherlands, England and France.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 04-06-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 09:24 IST
Ex-Chelsea defender Alex has heart bypass surgery at age 39

Former Brazil defender Alex said he underwent a heart bypass surgery earlier this week. The 39-year-old retired from the sport in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Alex' former club Santos posted in its social media channels a video of the former defender at a hospital in an undisclosed location as he recovers. “I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries,” said Alex. “I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.” Alex won national club titles in Brazil, Netherlands, England and France. He also won the 2007 Copa America with the Brazilian national team and the 2012 Champions League with Chelsea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022