Soccer-Aston Villa turn goalkeeper Olsen's loan into permanent deal

Aston Villa has turned backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen's loan move from AS Roma into a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Sweden international Olsen spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa and made his debut in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the league season.

Villa has swiftly secured signings for the next season after finishing 14th in the 2021-22 campaign. They have signed defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer from Olympique de Marseille, made Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent, and brought in defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

