Left Menu

Soccer-Aston Villa turn goalkeeper Olsen's loan into permanent deal

Aston Villa have turned backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen's loan move from AS Roma into a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Sweden international Olsen spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa and made his debut in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the league season. Villa have moved swiftly to secure signings for the next season after finishing 14th in the 2021-22 campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:09 IST
Soccer-Aston Villa turn goalkeeper Olsen's loan into permanent deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Aston Villa has turned backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen's loan move from AS Roma into a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Sweden international Olsen spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa and made his debut in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the league season.

Villa has swiftly secured signings for the next season after finishing 14th in the 2021-22 campaign. They have signed defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer from Olympique de Marseille, made Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent, and brought in defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022