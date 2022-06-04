Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand out for 285, England take team hat-trick

Blundell was unable to match his opening partner and was trapped leg before wicket for 96.

Updated: 04-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:25 IST
Daryl Mitchell reached his century but Tom Blundell fell agonisingly short as New Zealand were bowled out for 285 runs in their second innings on Saturday, setting England a target of 277 to win the first test at Lords. Mitchell and Blundell opened the play after a 30-minute rain delay at the start of the third day, both close to their centuries with the tourists on 236-4.

Mitchell quickly notched his second test ton in the first over of the morning, but the Kiwis were then undone by the second new ball as Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad swept through the batting order, including a team hat-trick of three wickets in as many balls. Blundell was unable to match his opening partner and was trapped leg before wicket for 96. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

