Tennis-World number one Swiatek beats Gauff to win French Open title
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:51 IST
- Country:
- France
World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the final to win the French Open women's singles title on Saturday.
It was the second Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Swiatek, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Iga Swiatek
- Roland Garros
- French Open
- American Coco Gauff
- Swiatek
- Grand Slam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open
Tennis-A year on, Osaka's French Open exit blazes path for mental health debate
Tennis-Nadal on the back foot as injury clouds Roland Garros prospects
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open; Golf-McIlroy grabs PGA Championship lead as Woods falters and more
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open; Golf-McIlroy grabs PGA Championship lead as Woods falters and more