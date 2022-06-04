Tennis-World number one Swiatek beats Gauff to win French Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the final to win the French Open women's singles title on Saturday.

It was the second Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Swiatek, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020.

