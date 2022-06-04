Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of women's tennis by sweeping aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. The 21-year-old Pole's blend of power, poise and precision on the clay was too much to handle for the 18-year-old Gauff, who never recovered from a shaky start in her maiden Grand Slam final.

MLB roundup: Yankees roll thanks to another no-hit bid

Gerrit Cole threw seven shutout innings to help the New York Yankees to a 13-0 win against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night. Cole (5-1) did not allow a baserunner through 6 2/3 innings. He surrendered his only two hits in the seventh before ending the inning with his ninth strikeout. The veteran did not issue a walk.

Cricket-Jamieson puts New Zealand on top as England chase 277 run target

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson grabbed three wickets as England struggled to 99-4 at tea as the visitors took the upper hand on the third day of the first test at Lords on Saturday. They are six wickets from victory with England still needing 178 runs to win in an intriguing battle after being set a target of 277.

Tennis-Nadal's bid for more Roland Garros history meets Ruud resistance

Rafa Nadal has never lost a French Open final. A win on Sunday against first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud would deliver a record-extending 14th crown to the Spaniard and widen his lead in the men's race for the most major titles. Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, overcame physical ailments and a dismal period of preparation to win the Australian Open in January to take his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Soccer-France's Benzema drops appeal over sex tape suspended jail term - L'Equipe

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped an appeal against a one-year suspended prison term for his role in the attempted blackmail of a former teammate over a sex tape, his lawyer told French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday. Benzema, 34 has also been fined 75,000 euros ($84,170) and ordered to pay former France winger Mathieu Valbuena 80,000 euros to cover legal costs and 150,000 euros in damages together with his three other co-accused.

Tennis-Give women prime time slots, says King, backing Mauresmo to make changes

Female players should get prime time slots when they play if women's tennis is to get a better audience, Billie Jean King said on Saturday amid a scheduling controversy at the French Open. The 12-time singles Grand Slam champion, one of the sport's stars in the 1960s and 1970s at the start of the professional era, backed Roland Garros director Amelie Mauresmo to fix the problem even after Mauresmo said men's tennis was currently more appealing than women's tennis.

Tennis-French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to 'stay strong'

Newly crowned French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek urged Ukraine on Saturday to "stay strong" following the invasion by Russia. Minutes after she had crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3, the Polish top seed, who played the entire tournament with a ribbon in the Ukrainian colours pinned to her cap, said: "I would like to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong, the war is still there.

U.S. sports teams take stand against gun violence after Uvalde, Buffalo

As advocates call on Washington to curb violence after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, its hometown team the Nationals are already taking up the cause. Professional teams across the United States are jumping into a national debate over gun control, with 75 teams expected to take part in "Wear Orange Weekend," an annual event that kicked off Friday to advocate for an end to gun violence, according to non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety.

Tennis-Reaction to Iga Swiatek winning French Open

Following is reaction to world number one Iga Swiatek winning her second French Open title on Saturday with a 6-1 6-3 win over Coco Gauff in the final: COCO GAUFF, FRENCH OPEN FINALIST

Tennis-Zverev says torn ligaments in foot ended his French Open campaign

Alexander Zverev said he suffered torn ligaments after rolling on his ankle and being forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal on Friday.

"I am now on my way back home. Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot," the German, who was seeded third at Roland Garros, wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

