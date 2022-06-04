Amit Shah inaugurates KIYG 2021 in high octane opening ceremony

The much-awaited Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Haryana, got off to a rousing start here on Saturday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the Games during a high-octane Opening Ceremony. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur led the power-packed audience at the magnificent Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex. Terming Haryana as India's sports capital, Amit Shah said, "The entire country is not only proud of Haryana's athletes but also admires them all. Over the past four years, Khelo India has given a platform to athletes from across the country to showcase their potential. If you have the talent, there is no force stopping you to graduate from the grassroots level to the state, national or even the international level."

"Our government has raised the sports budget from Rs 864 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,992 crore in 2022, and the outcome is pretty evident with the best ever medal haul of 7 at the Tokyo Olympics, a rise of 5 from the earlier edition in 2016. Similarly in the Paralympics, the medals rose from a mere four in 2016 to 19 in 2021," added Amit Shah. Addressing the gathering, CM Manohar Lal said: "I thank PM for giving Haryana the opportunity to host KIYG 2021. This is not just a sporting competition but also a melange of cultures because when athletes come here from all over the country they don't just bring their sporting skills but also bring their culture with them."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said: "Khelo India Youth Games and University Games are the outcome of the vision of PM Narendra Modi. This has ensured that athletes get all the support they need. Be it the funding to Khelo India athletes or the Out of Pocket allowance of Rs 10,000 per month and training facilities or the personalised support to elite athletes through TOPS. As athletes, all you need to do is to play well, you don't have to worry about your requirements, that will be taken care of by us, " Anurag Thakur said. Welcoming the Home Minister, he said, "It is a great honour that today we have amongst us Amit Shah whose keen interest in sport has led to the creation of the world's largest cricket stadium. He is leading the vision of Honourable PM from the front to make India a sporting nation."

A 90-minute electrifying show enthralled the packed stadium, with popular Punjabi and Hindi rapper Dilin Nair, better known as Raftaar, performing as the show-stopper. Several eminent athletes including Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Paralympic Gold medalist Sumit Antil, Paralympic bronze medalist Yogesh Kathunia, World championship bronze medalist Manisha Moun were among those who attended the programme to motivate the young participants. (ANI)

