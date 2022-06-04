Paralympics medalist Praveen Kumar wins gold at 'able-bodied' meet, 24 participants in Junior U-20 Fed Cup event

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 medalist Praveen Kumar clinched a gold medal in the men's high jump at the U20 National Federation Cup 2022 held in Nadiad, Gujarat on Saturday. Kumar captured the gold with a 2.06 m jump, competing alongside able-bodied athletes. There were a total of 24 participants in the event.

"#Tokyo2020 Paralympics medalist & #TOPScheme Para-Athlete Praveen Kumar wins GOLD at U20 National Federation Cup 2022. With a jump of 2.06m Praveen clinched in men's #highjump competing alongside able-bodied athletes (Total Participants- 24) Congrats Well done," tweeted SAI Media. Praveen, who was one of the youngest athletes in the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Paralympics, had won the silver medal in the High Jump - T64 event at the global sporting event. The player has a deformity in his left leg. It was his coach Dr Satyapal, who inspired him to compete against able-bodied athletes.

Now, the player aims to capture Gold for his country in the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024. The U20 National Federation Cup 2022 started in Nadiad, Gujarat on June 2 and will last till Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)