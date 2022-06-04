French Open: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek expresses happiness after win over Gauff in final

After clinching her second French Open title on Saturday here at the Philippe Chatrier court in Paris, World Number 1 Iga Swiatek said that the pressure to do great was big this time around. The flawless Swiatek needed one hour and eight minutes to defeat Gauff 6-1, 6-3.

"I am pretty happy every piece has finally come together... Two years ago winning this title was something amazing. Honestly, I would not expect it ever but this time I feel like I worked hard, and did everything to get here. Even though it was pretty tough, the pressure was big...," said Swiatek after the match. "Really I have extra motivation every time I am coming here, so I love to be back," she added.

Talking about the final, the opening of the match saw Swiatek totally dominating the 18-year-old American. Striking seven errors off that wing in the first three games alone, Gauff found herself down a double break at 4-0, and though American got on the board was overwhelmed by Swiatek's cleaner hitting as she dropped the opening set in just over 30 minutes.

A sloppy game from Swiatek helped Gauff carve out a 2-0 lead to start the second set, but Swiatek steadied to move through the next five in a row. The American teenager served to stay in the match, the No. 18 seed dug out of 15-30 with a forehand winner and an ace, and though she was again two points from defeat when Swiatek struck a clean backhand return, Gauff escaped.

Gauff gritted out a tough hold for 5-3, forcing Swiatek to serve for the championship, but the World No.1 was up to the task, as she has been all season. On the first championship point, Gauff sent a service return long, and the Polish star lifted her second French Open title with a stunning and dominating win over Gauff by 6-1, 6-3. (ANI)

