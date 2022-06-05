Left Menu

Afghanistan beats host Zimbabwe by 60 runs in 1st ODI

Rahmat Shah hit 94 and Mohammad Nabi took four wickets as Afghanistan beat host Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first of three One-Day Internationals here. Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi was the chief tormentor with 4-34 as Zimbabwe failed to sustain a late fight led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who went out leg before on 67 to Rashid Khan.The second ODI is on Monday.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 05-06-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 09:08 IST
  • Zimbabwe

Rahmat Shah hit 94 and Mohammad Nabi took four wickets as Afghanistan beat host Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first of three One-Day Internationals here. Afghanistan hasn't lost an ODI series against the Zimbabweans in five contests since the first meeting in 2014, and underlined its status as series favourite with a dominant performance at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The Afghans totalled 276-5 before bowling out the host for 216.

Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi were cautious at the start of their partnership then lashed out after reaching their half-centuries. They shared 181 for the third wicket.

Shah dominated pace and spin and was comfortable at the crease while cracking seven fours and three sixes from 120 balls in a man-of-the-match effort.

Shahidi scored 88 from 104, including 13 boundaries. Both fell to Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who took 4-52 on his return to international cricket after a stint as a practice bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

In pursuit, Zimbabwe was unable to form meaningful partnerships. Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi was the chief tormentor with 4-34 as Zimbabwe failed to sustain a late fight led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who went out leg before on 67 to Rashid Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

