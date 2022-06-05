Tennis-Nadal takes first set in French Open final against Ruud

Spain's Rafael Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 14th French Open crown, took the first set 6-3 against Norway's Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.

Nadal, looking to increase his record Grand Slam title haul to 22, and world number eight Ruud exchanged early breaks.

But the Spaniard broke again to charge 4-1 ahead and he served out for the set.

