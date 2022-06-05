Motorcycling-Espargaro apologises as last-lap gaffe costs podium spot

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro apologised to his team after a premature celebration on the final lap of Sunday's Catalunya Grand Prix cost the Spaniard a podium finish at his home race. Espargaro, one lap away from sealing second position and a sixth podium of the season to maintain pressure on world championship leader Fabio Quartararo, thought the race was over and began waving to his fans.

As other riders sped past, Espargaro realised his error and tried desperately to catch up but could not reel in the three who overtook him and he finished fifth to fall 22 points behind race winner Quartararo. "The only thing I can say is sorry, it's a mistake that is not admissible in this category," Espargaro, a veteran of over 200 premier class races, said.

"It's completely my fault... I was pushing to the limit, so I just watched the gap to (Jorge) Martin. And to watch the (number of) laps I watched the (timing) tower and I saw 'L1'. "So I did one lap and then I didn't remember that here in Barcelona the last lap is number zero, not one, and I closed the gas on the straight. So I'm very sorry to my team because I know I didn't have the speed of Fabio to win."

Espargaro, second in the championship, had set the pace all weekend in hot conditions and secured his second pole of the season. But he lost first place to Quartararo before the first turn of the opening lap. "If I want to beat him in the championship, I cannot do these mistakes because today I lose nine points," Espargaro added.

"Fabio was not faster than me but he was smarter. He was able to push at the beginning and then it's impossible to recover 2-2.5 seconds to Fabio."

