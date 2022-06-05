Tennis-I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Nadal
French Open champion Rafael Nadal said he would play at Wimbledon later this month if his body allowed him to, the Spaniard said on Sunday after winning Roland Garros for the 14th time.
"I am going to be in Wimbleodn if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss," said Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury.
