Cricket-Parkinson added to England squad for second test v New Zealand

England have added spinner Matthew Parkinson to their squad for the second test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Friday in the only change to their selection from Sunday's five wicket first test win. England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson, Craig Overton, Harry Brook.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 23:17 IST
England have added spinner Matthew Parkinson to their squad for the second test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Friday in the only change to their selection from Sunday's five wicket first test win. Parkinson made an unconventional test debut at Lord's when he was a concussion substitute for fellow spinner Jack Leach, who hurt himself fielding. The latter has been retained in the squad and will have to prove his fitness.

Leg spinner Parkinson had been packing for a holiday in the Lake District when he got the call to join the team on Thursday. He took 1-47 in 15.3 overs in New Zealand’s second innings. England squad:

Ben Stokes (captain), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson, Craig Overton, Harry Brook.

