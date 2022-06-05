Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, June 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday:

Major League Baseball Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m. - - - - Angels OF Taylor Ward (hamstring) lands on IL The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-WARD, Field Level Media Reds place RHP Vladimir Gutierrez on 15-day IL The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to right forearm soreness. BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-GUTIERREZ, Field Level Media Phillies activate SS Didi Gregorius (knee) from injured list The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated shortstop Didi Gregorius from the 10-day injured list on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-GREGORIUS, Field Level Media Orioles activate RHP Dean Kremer to start vs. Guardians Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his start against the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-KREMER, Field Level Media - - - - National Basketball Association NBA Finals, Game 2: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m. Mike Fratello wins lifetime coaching achievement award Mike Fratello, who followed 16 years as an NBA head coach with a successful career in the broadcast booth, is the winner of the 2022 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. BASKETBALL-NBA-FRATELLO, Field Level Media - - - - Women's National Basketball Association Fever sign F Emma Cannon Forward Emma Cannon signed a contract with the Indiana Fever on Sunday. BASKETBALL-WNBA-IND-CANNON, Field Level Media - - - - National Hockey League G3: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Oilers' Evander Kane to have hearing for hit on Avs' Nazem Kadri Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday following his hit on Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. HOCKEY-NHL-EDM-KANE, Field Level Media - - - - Women's National Basketball Association Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m. Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m. - - - - SOCCER USMNT vs. Uruguay at Kansas City, Kan., 5 p.m. USWNT's Catarina Macario 'devastated' after tearing ACL United States women's national team midfielder Catarina Macario announced Sunday that she sustained an ACL injury in Lyon's final match of the season. SOCCER-FIFA-MACARIO, Field Level Media - - - - MOTORSPORTS IndyCar -- Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Madison, Ill., 3:30 p.m. 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300: Preview, Odds & Best Bets As the schedules for NASCAR's top three national series move into June, race tracks take center stage. AUTORACING-NAS- ENJOY-ILLINOIS-300-ODDS, Field Level Media - - - - GOLF PGA -- Memorial Tournament U.S. Women's Open Champions -- Principal Charity Classic - - - - United States Football League Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Noon Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. - - - - TENNIS ATP -- French Open - - - - ESPORTS Overwatch League -- Kickoff Clash -- East bracket CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Season XVII - Dallas Overwatch League -- Kickoff Clash -- West bracket (Arlington, Texas) Call of Duty League Major 3 - - - -

