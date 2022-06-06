Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Australian Lee wins U.S. Women's Open by four strokes

Australian Minjee Lee secured the biggest prize in women's golf with an emphatic four-stroke victory at the U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles on Sunday. The 26-year-old from Perth made a hot start to the final round with birdies at the first two holes and was never headed en route to an even-par 71 in demanding conditions that made it tough for her pursuers to make a charge.

Tennis-It's deja vu! Nadal destroys Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam

Rafael Nadal regained his aura of invincibility on clay on Sunday by brutally crushing Casper Ruud to lift the French Open trophy for an incredible 14th time and widen the gap at the top of the men's all-time list of Grand Slam winners. Norwegian Ruud became the latest victim in a long line of challengers who have unsuccessfully tried to defeat the Spaniard in the Roland Garros final since Nadal won his maiden title on the red clay in 2005.

Tennis-I hope to keep going, Nadal says after 14th French Open crown

Spain's Rafael Nadal will look to continue his remarkable career after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to lift a record-extending 14th French Open, saying despite injury concerns he would battle on. The Spaniard, the world's best ever claycourt player, won 11 games in a row to cruise through the second and third sets to take his tally to an all-time best 22 men's Grand Slam titles, two more than rivals Swiss Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Tennis-I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Nadal

French Open champion Rafa Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month if his body allows him to, the Spaniard said on Sunday after winning Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time. "I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss," said Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury.

Soccer-U.S. men's soccer, NBA teams join calls for stronger gun laws

The U.S. men's soccer team on Sunday sent an open letter to members of Congress urging them to pass stricter gun laws following a surge in mass shootings while NBA players and coaches also raised the issue ahead of Game Two of the Finals. A shooting in Philadelphia left at least three people dead and 11 others wounded, police said on Sunday in the latest case of gun violence in the United States after recent massacres in Texas, New York and Oklahoma where dozens died.

Soccer-Ronaldo brace leads Portugal to big win over Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday. William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet as the hosts wasted numerous opportunities to inflict more humiliation on the visitors, who suffered their biggest defeat since losing to Germany by the same scoreline in 2008.

Athletics-Bednarek, Thompson-Herah cruise to victory in Rabat Diamond League

Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek began the defence of his 200 metres Diamond League title with a comfortable win in Rabat on Sunday while Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her preparation for a first individual world title with another 100m victory. American Bednarek, who made a disappointing start to his season by finishing eighth in the 100m race in Eugene, Oregon last week, showed no signs of rust in his preferred event by crossing the line in 20.21 seconds.

Tennis-More Paris heartbreak for Gauff as Mladenovic, Garcia win doubles

French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic recovered from a set down to beat Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-2 on Sunday and lift the French Open women's doubles title for the second time. For Gauff, it was a second final defeat in less than 24 hours, after the 18-year-old lost in straight sets by top seed Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final.

Soccer-Wales beat Ukraine to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in the European World Cup qualifying playoff in Cardiff on Sunday to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years. Wales, whose only previous finals appearance was in Sweden in 1958, will join England, Iran and the United States in Group B at the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 21.

Triathlon-Blummenfelt first to go sub-seven hours, Matthews goes sub-eight in women's race

Norwegian Olympic gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt became the first man to go sub-seven hours in an iron-distance triathlon while Briton Kat Mathews went sub-eight to rewrite the history books at the Sub 7/Sub 8 event in Brandenburg on Sunday.

The event allowed the triathletes to use pacemakers in all three disciplines -- a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre bike ride and a 42-kilometre run -- and Blummenfelt finished with an astonishing time of six hours, 44 minutes and 25 seconds.

