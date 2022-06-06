Soccer-New Zealand lose 1-0 to Peru in World Cup warmup

New Zealand warmed up for their World Cup playoff with a 1-0 defeat by Peru in a friendly in Barcelona on Sunday but coach Danny Hay said it was the ideal preparation for the All-Whites' crunch match against Costa Rica. Playing before fans for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, New Zealand were under siege for much of the clash at RCD Stadium but kept a clean sheet until a goalkeeper mistake paved the way for Gianluca Lapadula's 69th minute winner.

"That’s the first time since November 2019 that we’ve actually played in front of a crowd, believe it or not," Hay told reporters. "So the opportunity to play in a stadium like this, with such a vocal, loud crowd, where we couldn’t communicate clearly with each other, we learnt a hell of a lot.

"I think, as the game progressed, we got over that little bit of fear factor around just playing our natural game." Hay's team, ranked 101st in the world, rode their luck as 22nd-ranked Peru hit the crossbar early and peppered their goal in front of a heaving crowd of 32,000.

But the luck ran out when the ball was passed back to goalkeeper Oli Sail who coughed it up with a heavy touch, allowing striker Lapadula to swoop and volley into an open goal. The All-Whites, who previously qualified for the World Cup in 1982 and 2010 but have yet to win a game, will face Costa Rica in Doha on June 14 with a spot in the 2022 finals on the line.

"I think we face a similar sort of physical challenge (against Costa Rica)," said Hay. "That was a little bit of a shock ... the strength and speed of the Peruvians.

"The Costa Ricans will bring that to the fore as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)