One day to tell my grandkids about: Casper Ruud cherishes memory of playing against Rafael Nadal in French Open final

After a historic French Open 2022 final, Norway's Casper Ruud said he now has some unforgettable memories to pass on to his future grandkids. World Number five Rafael Nadal put up a dominant show against Casper Ruud of Norway to win the men's singles final match 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday to clinch his record 14th French Open crown and his 22nd grand slam title racing ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Ruud said he "enjoyed" the final but stressed that he would remember playing a French Open final against Rafael Nadal for the rest of his career. Despite suffering a defeat in his maiden Grand Slam final, Ruud remained optimistic about his campaign, stressing how playing Rafael Nadal in a French Open final will remain one of the most memorable and remarkable events of his career. "Well, I enjoyed both days, but of course, it was more fun to be there myself and play. Yeah, what can I say? This match will be something I will probably remember for the rest of my career," Casper Ruud said in a post-match press conference.

"Yeah, of course, I wish I could make the match closer and all these things, but at the end of the day, I can hopefully one day tell my grandkids that I played Rafa on Chatrier in the final, and they will probably say, 'Wow, did you? I will say, 'Yes.' I'm probably going to enjoy this moment for a long time," Ruud said. Ruud did show some moments of excellence, but Rafael as usual proved to be just too great. At the age of 36 years, Nadal became the oldest player to win the French Open title. It was also his 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title.

At 23 years old, Ruud reached his first Grand Slam final, facing his idol for the first time in his career. However, the former Rafael Nadal Academy graduate was easily outclassed as Nadal blazed past him, 6-3 6-3 6-0. Casper Ruud was asked to elaborate on the difficulties of adjusting to Rafael Nadal's game during a Slam final.

"Yeah, it is difficult. Like we have seen for many years, I think he is the complete clay court player. He has the perfect game for clay and obviously other surfaces as well. But here it's incredible," Ruud said. (ANI)

