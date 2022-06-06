Left Menu

Soccer-Southgate counting on England fans to behave against Germany

England's 1-0 defeat by Hungary in Budapest last week was supposed to be played behind closed doors after the hosts were disciplined for repeated racist fan behaviour, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 09:18 IST
England manager Gareth Southgate urged travelling fans to behave themselves when the Three Lions face Germany in Munich on Tuesday, saying that their actions could have a negative impact on the team. The Football Association (FA) are reportedly concerned that the Nations League fixture, seen as England's first major away game in four years, could trigger clashes between supporters of the two sides.

England's previous visit to Germany in 2017 resulted in the FA condemning the behaviour of some fans, who were seen making Nazi salutes. "Staff are working on things detracting from the main part of their job, you are embarrassed when you hear about it, because you know it's a representation of your country," Southgate told reporters.

"So we're always conscious of that, I think we can only give the correct messages, it's then you've got to rely on people behaving themselves." England's game against Italy at Molineux on Saturday will be played without fans as punishment for the crowd trouble that marred the Euro 2020 final between the two teams last July.

