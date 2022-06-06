Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:20 IST
Cricket-Ex-Australia assistant coach Sawyer takes charge of NZ women's team

Australian Ben Sawyer has been appointed head coach of the New Zealand women's cricket team, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Monday. The 42-year old replaced Robert Carter, who stepped down in March following New Zealand's failure to qualify for the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup.

"I see a lot of potential in this White Ferns group and I feel really optimistic about helping to untap that potential, so they can take their cricket to the next level," Sawyer, who also coaches Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred, said. Sawyer was part of the coaching team that guided Australia to the 50-over World Cup title this year, along with Matthew Mott, who was named head coach of the England men's limited-overs side last month.

"He (Sawyer)'s been a key figure in the ongoing success of the Australian women's team and we hope we can tap into that bank of experience and grow together as a team," New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said. "The upcoming Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham and the tour to West Indies will be really helpful in that regard."

Cricket is returning to the Commonwealth Games after a 24-year absence with a women's Twenty20 tournament. The Games will be held from July 28-Aug. 8 in Birmingham, England.

