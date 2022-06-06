UEFA Nations League: Inigo Martinez helps Spain draw against Czech Republic

Inigo Martinez scored late to deny the Czech Republic a first-ever win over Spain in an entertaining Group A2 clash of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. Goals at the end of either half proved vital as Spain twice came from behind to deny the Czech Republic victory in Prague.

The home side made a rapid start and were rewarded in just the fourth minute when Jan Kuchta beat the offside trap and teed up Jakub Pesek for the opener. Spain dominated the rest of the half, but it took them until stoppage time to level, thanks to a fine finish from Gavi, who collected Rodri's pass and swept the ball into the far corner.

It was more of the same in the second half, and substitute Marco Asensio thudded a shot against the post, but his side was stunned when Kuchta went through and brilliantly chipped in to restore the lead. Ferran Torres headed against the same post Asensio had struck and just as it looked as though the home side were going to hold on, Inigo Martinez headed in via the crossbar to earn his side a point.

Jaroslav Silhavy, Czech Republic coach praised the team's tactics after the match as he said: "The players worked hard. I think our tactics were right. It was a bit defensive, but I don't think we could have approached this game any other way and the players felt it the same. I have to say that even in my dreams I wouldn't have imagined we'd have four points after two games in this group. Tomas Soucek said we are disappointed after a draw against Spain: that says it all." While, Inigo Martinez, the Spanish defender who forced the draw said: "I'm glad I scored but I'm still disappointed we didn't win. There must be more focus from us. I felt the Czechs were more prepared to play against us than we were to face them."

At 17 years and 304 days, Gavi becomes Spain's youngest scorer, beating the record of his Barcelona team-mate Ansu Fati by seven days. (ANI)

