Cyclist complains of 'inappropriate behaviour' against India's chief coach, SAI forms committee

Cyclist Mayuri Lute has complained against the chief coach (SPRINT) of the Indian national team, R.K Sharma, of 'inappropriate behaviour'. After this complaint, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday formed a committee to look into the matter.

This incident happened during the training cum competition foreign exposure trip at Slovenia. The camp was the preparatory camp for Asian Track Cycling Championships which is scheduled in Delhi from June 18 to 22. "We have received a complaint from Ms. Mayuri Lute against the Chief coach (SPRINT) of the Indian National team, Mr. R.K Sharma regarding an inappropriate behaviour during the Training cum Competition Foreign exposure Trip at Slovenia. This camp was the preparatory camp for Asian Track Cycling Championships which is scheduled at Delhi from 18-22 June 2022," CFI in a statement said.

"The CFI stands with the Complainant, Ms. Mayuri Lute and has already convened to Sports Authority of India and Ms. Mayuri Lute that the decision of the Committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the Federation on the decision," the statement added. The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) is also standing with the athlete as they formed a four-member committee with the secretary-general - Maninder Pal Singh, SS Sudeesh Kumar - President Kerala Cycling, Dipali Nikam - chief coach of Maharashtra Cycling team and VN Singh, assistant secretary.

"The Federation also formed a committee with the Secretary General - Mr. Maninder Pal Singh, Mr. SS Sudeesh Kumar - President Kerala Cycling, Ms Dipali Nikam - Chief Coach Maharashtra Cycling Team and Mr. VN Singh, Assistant Secretary, CFI who met today with the complainant and assured Ms. Mayuri Lute full support during the time SAI committee comes out with its findings and decision," statement added. CFI stated the rest of the players with coach RK Sharma are coming back to India on June 14. (ANI)

