Left Menu

Jharkhand's tractor driver's daughter Eitu is youngest at KIYG

Daughter of a tractor driver, Eitu Mandal fell in love with kabaddi when she was just eight years old. Undeterred by all the bulky women around her, she has quickly moved up the levels to become part of the Under-18 Youth team.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 23:12 IST
Jharkhand's tractor driver's daughter Eitu is youngest at KIYG
Jharkhand's kabaddi player Eitu Mandal (Image: SAI/MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Eitu Mandal had entered the record books even before making her first raid in the Khelo India Youth Games on Saturday. At 13, the baby-faced kabaddi player is the youngest entrant in this edition of the Games. Daughter of a tractor driver, Eitu Mandal fell in love with kabaddi when she was just eight years old. Undeterred by all the bulky women around her, she has quickly moved up the levels to become part of the Under-18 Youth team.

"My parents were worried for me. But I have never been scared," she told, shortly after her team's first match against Maharashtra. Eitu Mandal's 'record' might not last long though. Her sister, five years younger than her, has also taken a liking to kabaddi and is already turning into a fine player.

"I am the eldest in the family," the resident of Madhuban village in Dumka district in Jharkhand, said. "But my parents have given me a free hand. They didn't put any pressure on me to take up the responsibilities of the family," she added. Eitu might still have a long way to go in the sport but she already knows what she will do once she hangs up her boots.

"I want to be a coach. As soon as I learn enough about the sport, I will start coaching. I want to work with youngsters, help them fall in love with kabaddi." In recent years, kabaddi has emerged as the next big sport in the country. It has not only given a great platform to youngsters in rural India but has turned many into mega stars. Some of them have overnight become super rich too.

In 2016, a professional kabaddi league for women have also launched, drawing young girls by the horde to the sport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
SBI EXCHANGE RATE

SBI EXCHANGE RATE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022