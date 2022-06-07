UEFA Nations League: Andrej Kramaric rescues point for Croatia against holders France

Croatia put in a much-improved performance to prevent France from snaring all three points in the UEFA Nations League Group A1 encounter on Monday which ended 1-1 at Poljud Stadium. Both sides were reeling from Matchday 1 defeats and that produced a cagey opening to the game. However, with France coach Didier Deschamps making ten changes following his team's loss to Denmark, it was no surprise that it was the hosts who ultimately carved out the first real opportunity.

Mateo Kovacic's through ball split the French defence, though Ante Budimir's first touch forced him slightly wide and his eventual shot was straight at goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Les Bleus then grew into the match as the half wore on, and both Moussa Diaby and Aurelien Tchouameni forced saves from home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in just under a minute as the interval approached. Croatia started brightly after the restart, but it was Les Bleus who opened the scoring with a well-worked team goal. Adrien Rabiot and Wissam Ben Yedder exchanged passes just inside the Croatia half, with the Juventus midfielder outpacing Josip Juranovic down the flank and expertly picking his spot with a cool left-footed finish.

In response, Croatia captain Luka Modric attempted to mark his 150th appearance for the national side with the equaliser, but Maignan was equal to the Real Madrid midfielder's curling effort. Nevertheless, just when it appeared that time was running out for Zlatko Dalic's charges, Jonathan Clauss - only just on as a substitute - sent fellow replacement Kramaric tumbling in the box, and the Hoffenheim forward kept his cool to slot home the resultant spot kick, sending Maignan the wrong way.

There were chances to win it in the closing stages for both teams, but neither Antoine Griezmann nor Luka Sucic were able to find the target. Croatia are still searching for the first-ever win against France, with this their ninth meeting. Prior to this game, Les Bleus had won each of their last five Nations League matches outside of France.

France began a competitive international without Griezmann in the starting XI for the first time since June 2016. (ANI)

