Left Menu

UEFA Nations League: Jens Stryger's late winner helps Denmark edge Austria

Jens Stryger's sublime late strike gave Denmark victory over Austria and sent the visitors three points clear at the top of Group A1.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:50 IST
UEFA Nations League: Jens Stryger's late winner helps Denmark edge Austria
Jens Stryger (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Nations League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Denmark made it two wins out of two in the UEFA Nations League as Jens Stryger curled in a classy late winner to earn his side a 2-1 victory in Austria on Monday. Having secured impressive victories on Matchday 1, both sides looked in a confident mood during an opening period scant on chances in Vienna.

That would change when Christoph Baumgartner collected a raking pass from home captain David Alaba and crossed for the unmarked Sasa Kalajdzic in front of goal, the Stuttgart forward going agonizingly close to prodding the opener. Austria would rue missing that chance when a neat passage of Denmark passing gave Rasmus Kristensen a crossing opportunity from the edge of the penalty area, the ball deflecting into the path of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who swept his side ahead with a ruthless finish.

Yussuf Poulsen would have made it two but for a smart close-range save from debutant Patrick Pentz, and Alaba almost scored directly from a corner, Schmeichel tipping his vicious effort over the crossbar. Ralf Rangnick made three changes at the break in a successful effort to threaten Denmark more, sending on Marko Arnautovic for his 100th cap in a bid to provide more presence inside the penalty area.

The changes paid off when fellow substitute Michael Gregoritsch pounced on uncertain defending and allowed Arnautovic to tee up Xaver Schlager, who fired a clinical equalizer. Denmark almost regained the lead when Christian Eriksen hit a post via Pentz's fingertips with a spectacular long-range effort, and Arnautovic also had a shot denied by the woodwork three minutes later.

There was no such frustration for Jens Stryger, who curled a superb winner beyond Pentz from distance with six minutes remaining to send Denmark three points above their opponents at the top of Group A1. Denmark have won 12 of their last 15 international matches, losing the other three. Kasper Hjulmand's side made it six wins out of the last seven for their nation in matches against Austria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022