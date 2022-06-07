Left Menu

Seriton Fernandes commits to FC Goa with new multi-year deal

The new deal will see him remain with the club for seven seasons after being selected in Round 7 of the ISL player draft in 2017.Im delighted to extend my stay with FC Goa, Fernandes told fcgoa.in after putting pen to paper on his new contract.I made my ISL debut with the club nearly five years ago, and I realise that Ive grown a lot as a footballer since then.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:00 IST
Seriton Fernandes commits to FC Goa with new multi-year deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India international Seriton Fernandes has officially signed a new contract with FC Goa, extending his stay with the club till the summer of 2024. The new deal will see him remain with the club for seven seasons after being selected in Round 7 of the ISL player draft in 2017.

''I'm delighted to extend my stay with FC Goa,'' Fernandes told fcgoa.in after putting pen to paper on his new contract.

''I made my ISL debut with the club nearly five years ago, and I realize that I've grown a lot as a footballer since then. FC Goa have played a huge role in my development, and I will happily continue to repay the team with complete love and commitment.

''As one of FC Goa's senior players, I also understand that I'm at a position where I have to look after not just myself, but also the rest of my team. And there's a lot that I can and have to do. We have an excellent record in the league, but are yet to win the title - and now my full focus will be on getting the club the silverware,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022