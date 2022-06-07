Left Menu

Soccer-Udinese name former player Sottil as their new coach

Sottil, who made 115 appearances for the Udine club as a player between 1999 and 2003, replaces Gabriele Cioffi, whose contract was not extended after he became interim coach last December. "For Andrea this is a great return to the Udinese family after having defended our colours with great satisfaction as a player for four seasons," the club statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:00 IST
Udinese have named former player Andrea Sottil as their new head coach, the Serie A side said in a statement on Tuesday. Sottil, who made 115 appearances for the Udine club as a player between 1999 and 2003, replaces Gabriele Cioffi, whose contract was not extended after he became interim coach last December.

"For Andrea this is a great return to the Udinese family after having defended our colours with great satisfaction as a player for four seasons," the club statement said. "It is time to dive into the new adventure, to embrace Udinese again, and get back to getting great results on the bench too."

Sottil has signed a one-year contract in Udine after leaving his post at Ascoli last month, having guided the club to a sixth-placed finish in Serie B.

