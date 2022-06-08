Team India announces squad for SL tour, Harmanpreet to captain ODI side after Mithali's retirement
Three ODIs and T20Is each will be played in the series
- Country:
- India
The All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively. Harmanpreet Kaur is named India's captain after Mithali Raj's retirement.
India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav. India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.
The T20I series will kick-start from June 23 onwards, with three matches set to be played in Dambulla on June 23, June 25 and June 27. The three-match ODI series will kickstart from July 1 in Kandy. Second and third ODIs will be played in Kandy on July 4 and 7. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Fighting 71 by captain Harmanpreet Kaur guides Supernovas to competitive 150/5 against Velocity
Women's T20 Challenge: Taniya Bhatia terms Harmanpreet Kaur as 'core' of Supernovas
IIFA 2022: We should keep KK, Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy alive, says Asees Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of Indian women cricket team for upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka; Jhulan Goswami dropped.