Team India announces squad for SL tour, Harmanpreet to captain ODI side after Mithali's retirement

Three ODIs and T20Is each will be played in the series

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:24 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj. (Photo- Harmanpreet Kaur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively. Harmanpreet Kaur is named India's captain after Mithali Raj's retirement.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav. India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

The T20I series will kick-start from June 23 onwards, with three matches set to be played in Dambulla on June 23, June 25 and June 27. The three-match ODI series will kickstart from July 1 in Kandy. Second and third ODIs will be played in Kandy on July 4 and 7. (ANI)

