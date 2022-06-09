Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks flanker Blackadder to miss rest of 2022 with shoulder injury

All Blacks flanker Ethan Blackadder has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a shoulder injury, his Super Rugby team Canterbury Crusaders said on Thursday. Robertson has picked Tom Christie to fill in for Blackadder at openside flanker when the Crusaders take on the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby semi-finals on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 12:15 IST
All Blacks flanker Ethan Blackadder has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a shoulder injury, his Super Rugby team Canterbury Crusaders said on Thursday. The 27-year-old will require surgery after dislocating his shoulder in the Crusaders' 37-15 win over the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby quarter-finals in Christchurch last week.

"We really feel for Ethan, who has been in incredible form and is such a hardworking and well-respected member of this team," said Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson. "Our medical team will do what they do best and ensure he has everything he needs to be right for the 2023 season."

Blackadder, who has nine international caps, would have been in contention for the three-test series against Ireland that kicks off in Auckland on July 2. Robertson has picked Tom Christie to fill in for Blackadder at openside flanker when the Crusaders take on the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby semi-finals on Friday.

