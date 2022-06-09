Sports News Roundup: Golf-LIV Series set to crash Canadian Open party; Motor racing-F1 would welcome an openly gay driver, says Vettel and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-LIV Series set to crash Canadian Open party

After a three-year, COVID-19 forced hiatus the Canadian Open makes its PGA Tour return this week only to face another challenge with disruptive outsiders, the LIV Golf Invitational Series, crashing the party. The Canadian Open and the LIV event at Centurion Club outside London, being staged almost simultaneously, will mark the first head-to-head showdown between the PGA Tour and the controversial big-money, Saudi-backed venture that is looking to shake up golf's status quo.

Motor racing-F1 would welcome an openly gay driver, says Vettel

Formula One would now welcome its first openly gay driver, according to Germany's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel. The championship, which started in 1950, has had only male drivers on the starting grid since 1976 but has made a push for diversity and inclusion with teams showing support for the LGBTQ community.

The boxing-Huni family says bullets fired into the boxer's home ahead of fight

The family home of Australian heavyweight boxer Justis Huni was hit by five bullets in a drive-by shooting but no one was harmed, his father said on Thursday. Rocki Huni, also the boxer's trainer, said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday morning while 10 people including his son were in the house in Brisbane's southern suburbs.

Gymnastics-Nassar whistleblower says lawsuits against FBI can prompt change for future survivors

Former gymnast and whistleblower Rachael Denhollander said lawsuits filed on Wednesday alleging the FBI botched its investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar could bring about meaningful change for survivors of abuse. Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among the more than 90 claimants accusing former FBI agents of mishandling credible complaints in 2015 regarding Nassar and seeking a total of more than $1 billion.

Rugby-Rennie confirms Cooper, Kerevi and Koroibete as international picks

Australia coach Dave Rennie has confirmed Japan-based trio Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete as his international selections for the three-test series against England. Rugby Australia policy limits Rennie to picking three overseas-based players in a bid to strike a balance between building a strong Wallabies side ahead of next year's World Cup and protecting the domestic game.

MLB roundup: Angels' skid hits 14 while Red Sox win 7th straight

Nathan Eovaldi threw five scoreless innings, Bobby Dalbec drove in the only run of the game with a sixth-inning double, and the Boston Red Sox ran their winning streak to seven games by beating the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels took their 14th straight loss, setting a franchise record, including the last two under interim manager Phil Nevin. Los Angeles matched Boston with seven hits but went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Dozens of abuse survivors sue FBI over Nassar investigation

More than 90 women filed lawsuits on Wednesday against the FBI, accusing former agents at the agency of botching the sex abuse investigation into onetime USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, one of the law firms handling the case said. Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney were among the women who filed federal tort claims against the agency, seeking a total of more than $1 billion, the California law firm of Manly, Stewart, and Finaldi said in a statement.

NBA-Warriors' Curry not expecting to miss a game with foot injury

Golden State's Stephen Curry injured his foot late in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday but said he does not expect to miss Friday's contest. Celtics forward Al Horford ended up on top of Curry during a scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, leaving the Warriors guard writhing in pain on the floor but he was able to keep playing.

NBA-Celtics outmuscle Warriors to take 2-1 Finals lead

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Brown scored 17 points in the first quarter and the Celtics shot 57% from the floor in the first half to go into the halftime break up by 12.

Soccer-Chhetri strikes twice as India makes a winning start to Asian Cup qualifying

India's Sunil Chhetri scored twice to take his international tally to 82 goals in a 2-0 win over Cambodia on Wednesday in Kolkata as Igor Stimac's side made a winning start to the third round of qualifying for next year's Asian Cup. The 37-year-old India captain struck from the penalty spot in the 13th minute before powering a header past Cambodian goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy 14 minutes after the restart to give his team a winning start in Group D.

